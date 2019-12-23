Inmate rushed to hospital with severe burns

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– An investigation is underway after a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition from significant burns.

According to the release, it happen around 8 A.M. on December 22. Department of Corrections and West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators say they believe the inmate set himself on fire, as a suicide attempt.

Quick actions by Louisiana State Penitentiary doctors and medical personnel may have saved his life. The inmate was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment.

The Department of Public Saftey and Corrections says due to privacy concerns, they can not release the name of the inmate.

There is no indication of foul play, as all evidence points to a suicide attempt, but the investigation is still on-going.

