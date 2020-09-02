Inmate dies after fight at Louisiana State Penitentiary

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Corrections says an inmate has died following a fight with a fellow prisoner.

Officials said in a statement Tuesday that the inmate was involved in a fight with another inmate in his dormitory at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at around 9:30 a.m. and died shortly afterward.

Officials said possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of an investigation by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Corrections Department.

An autopsy is set for this week. Neither of the inmates were identified.

The Tuesday fight was the second deadly altercation at the facility in less than a month.

