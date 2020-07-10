Initial unemployment insurance claims rise for week ending July 4

BATON ROUGE, La. – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending July 4, 2020 rose a staggering 31,417 from the week ending June 27, 2020.

Each quarter change, states are required to ensure that no state unemployment eligibility exists for people drawing federal benefits.

The four week moving average of continued claims increased to 306,498 from the previous week’s average of 304,480.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has tools both in-person and online to help people file and process their claims.

This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide.

To view unemployment insurance claims, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the page to select Unemployment Insurance Claims Data.

