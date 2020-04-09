Coronavirus Information

Initial unemployment insurance claims rise for week ending April 4

UPDATE: (Additional Information by WalletHUB) – Here is some additional information about unemployment in Louisiana due to Coronavirus:

Increase in Louisiana Unemployment Due to Coronavirus (1=Worst, 25=Avg.):

  • 6118.90% increase in the Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims – from 1,656 the week of April 1, 2019 to 102,985 the week of March 30, 2020. 4th highest increase in the U.S.
     
  • 6111.40% increase in the Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims – from 1,658 in the first week of the year to 102,985 the week of March 30, 2020. The highest increase in the U.S.

WalletHub Q&A

How do red states and blue states compare when it comes to increases in unemployment?

“With an average unemployment rank of 25, Red States suffered a higher increase of their unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak than Blue States, which rank 27 on average,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “The lower the rank, the higher the increase in initial unemployment claims that state received during the coronavirus pandemic.”  

The state with the current largest number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is New York. How has New York’s unemployment rate been affected?

“New York has seen a 670% increase in initial unemployment claims from the beginning of 2020 to the 14th week,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “This is better than the average increase of 2,193%.”

What can states do in order to minimize the rise in their unemployment rates?

“States should aggressively focus on helping the companies in the most need. The federal response will include sending checks to most citizens, even those whose income has not been affected by the coronavirus. States can use a more targeted approach to divert resources to the companies affected the most, thus having maximum impact for the money spent,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, click here.

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending April 4, 2020 rose to 102,172 from the week ending March 28, 2020 total of 97,400. For a comparison, during the week ending April 6, 2019, 1,656 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 68,566 from the previous week’s average of 43,448.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending April 4, 2020 increased to 120,744 from the week ending March 28, 2020 total of 58,027. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,668 for the week ending April 6, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 51,725 from the previous week’s average of 25,089.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has countless tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

View initial claims by industry and by parish.

NAICS CodeIndustry04/04/202003/28/202003/21/2020
 All Industries102,985        97,830       72,438
NAICS 11Agriculture Forestry Fishing Hunting           594            303             95
NAICS 21Mining         1,387            943            387
NAICS 22Utilities           101              97             43
NAICS 23Construction       10,268         8,916         2,684
NAICS 31-33Manufacturing         4,000         3,942         1,538
NAICS 42Wholesale Trade         2,093         2,079         1,046
NAICS 44-45Retail Trade       13,395        11,799         6,060
NAICS 48-49Transportation and Warehousing         3,636         2,984         2,266
NAICS 51Information         1,981         1,699         1,343
NAICS 52Finance & Insurance           950            781            430
NAICS 53Real Estate & Rental and Leasing         2,528         1,788            735
NAICS 54Prof., Scientific and Technical Services         3,459         2,984         1,601
NAICS 55Management of Companies and Enterprise           494            551            635
NAICS 56Administrative and Waste Services         5,789         6,010         3,892
NAICS 61Educational Services         3,256         3,125         2,889
NAICS 62Health Care and Social Assistence       13,268        11,983         8,249
NAICS 71Arts, Entertainment & Recreation         4,731         4,058         3,623
NAICS 72Accomodation & Food Services       18,823        23,122       29,685
NAICS 81Other Services (Except Public Admin.)         8,601         7,800         3,841
NAICS 92Public Administration           890            797            444
Louisiana Unemployment Compensation Initial Claims by NAICS/Industry
Courtesy: Louisiana Workforce Commission

