Initial unemployment insurance claims rise for week ending April 4

UPDATE: (Additional Information by WalletHUB) – Here is some additional information about unemployment in Louisiana due to Coronavirus:

Increase in Louisiana Unemployment Due to Coronavirus (1=Worst, 25=Avg.):

6118.90% increase in the Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims – from 1,656 the week of April 1, 2019 to 102,985 the week of March 30, 2020. 4 th highest increase in the U.S.



6111.40% increase in the Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims – from 1,658 in the first week of the year to 102,985 the week of March 30, 2020. The highest increase in the U.S.

WalletHub Q&A

How do red states and blue states compare when it comes to increases in unemployment?

“With an average unemployment rank of 25, Red States suffered a higher increase of their unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak than Blue States, which rank 27 on average,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “The lower the rank, the higher the increase in initial unemployment claims that state received during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The state with the current largest number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is New York. How has New York’s unemployment rate been affected?

“New York has seen a 670% increase in initial unemployment claims from the beginning of 2020 to the 14th week,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “This is better than the average increase of 2,193%.”

What can states do in order to minimize the rise in their unemployment rates?

“States should aggressively focus on helping the companies in the most need. The federal response will include sending checks to most citizens, even those whose income has not been affected by the coronavirus. States can use a more targeted approach to divert resources to the companies affected the most, thus having maximum impact for the money spent,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending April 4, 2020 rose to 102,172 from the week ending March 28, 2020 total of 97,400. For a comparison, during the week ending April 6, 2019, 1,656 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 68,566 from the previous week’s average of 43,448.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending April 4, 2020 increased to 120,744 from the week ending March 28, 2020 total of 58,027. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,668 for the week ending April 6, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 51,725 from the previous week’s average of 25,089.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has countless tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

View initial claims by industry and by parish.

NAICS Code Industry 04/04/2020 03/28/2020 03/21/2020 All Industries 102,985 97,830 72,438 NAICS 11 Agriculture Forestry Fishing Hunting 594 303 95 NAICS 21 Mining 1,387 943 387 NAICS 22 Utilities 101 97 43 NAICS 23 Construction 10,268 8,916 2,684 NAICS 31-33 Manufacturing 4,000 3,942 1,538 NAICS 42 Wholesale Trade 2,093 2,079 1,046 NAICS 44-45 Retail Trade 13,395 11,799 6,060 NAICS 48-49 Transportation and Warehousing 3,636 2,984 2,266 NAICS 51 Information 1,981 1,699 1,343 NAICS 52 Finance & Insurance 950 781 430 NAICS 53 Real Estate & Rental and Leasing 2,528 1,788 735 NAICS 54 Prof., Scientific and Technical Services 3,459 2,984 1,601 NAICS 55 Management of Companies and Enterprise 494 551 635 NAICS 56 Administrative and Waste Services 5,789 6,010 3,892 NAICS 61 Educational Services 3,256 3,125 2,889 NAICS 62 Health Care and Social Assistence 13,268 11,983 8,249 NAICS 71 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 4,731 4,058 3,623 NAICS 72 Accomodation & Food Services 18,823 23,122 29,685 NAICS 81 Other Services (Except Public Admin.) 8,601 7,800 3,841 NAICS 92 Public Administration 890 797 444 Louisiana Unemployment Compensation Initial Claims by NAICS/Industry

Courtesy: Louisiana Workforce Commission

