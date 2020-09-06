Independent autopsy: Man killed by police was shot 10 times

Trayford Pellerin

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An attorney says a private autopsy on the man killed by Lafayette police last month, Trayford Pellerin, found he had been shot 10 times.

Trayford Pellerin, who police said had a knife and was trying to enter a convenience store, was killed by officers on Aug. 21 in Lafayette.

The Daily Advertiser reports that Ronald Haley, an attorney for Pellerin’s family, said in a news release that Pellerin was killed in a hail of gunfire.

The shooting death has since prompted protests in Lafayette.

