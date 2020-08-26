In preparation for Hurricane Laura, Lieutenant Governor Nungesser urges Louisianans to help with disaster recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. – As the state prepares for Hurricane Laura, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is asking people to lend a hand to their fellow Louisianans to help with recovery efforts following the storm.

Lieutenant Governor Nungesser gave a statement which can be read below:

“We anticipate extensive damage throughout much of Louisiana in the path of Hurricane Laura and I’m encouraging everyone to either volunteer their time or make a donation to assist in recovery efforts. If ever there was a time for us to be there for our neighbors and show the world we are Louisiana Strong, this is it. This response and recovery will be especially challenging due to the pandemic, so it will be critical for everyone to continue following all safety precautions and recommendations.” Lieutenant Governor Nungesser

Volunteer Louisiana says once hurricane conditions have passed and rescue operations have ended, volunteers will be needed for weeks and months to come.

You can learn how to volunteer safely during the COVID19 situation, view current disaster recovery volunteer needs, search for different volunteer opportunities with disaster response organizations, as well as donate to the relief effort at www.VolunteerLouisiana.gov and by following Volunteer Louisiana on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

Volunteer Louisiana says it will continue to update you with new opportunities as they become available.

Non-profit and faith-based organizations in need of volunteers can contact VolunteerLouisiana@crt.la.gov to list their opportunities.