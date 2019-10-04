“I would do it again”: Woman who bit camel’s testicles talks

State News
Posted: / Updated:

GROSSE TETE, La. (WBRZ-CNN) — A Florida woman involved in a bizarre camel-biting incident is now talking about her ordeal.

Gloria Lancaster told WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge that she had no choice but to bit the camel when she got trapped beneath it.

“God will always make a way out where there is no way.” says Lancaster. “On the side of my face was his testicles and I couldn’t do anything with my arms so I’m not gonna lie, I bit them!”

Lancaster and her husband took pictures with the camel just moments before the fateful encounter.

“If I had to do it over, even though I’m hurt and facing surgeries, I would do it again.” says Lancaster.

Click here to see WBRZ’s full story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss