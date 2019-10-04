“I would do it again”: Woman who bit camel’s testicles talks

GROSSE TETE, La. (WBRZ-CNN) — A Florida woman involved in a bizarre camel-biting incident is now talking about her ordeal.

Gloria Lancaster told WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge that she had no choice but to bit the camel when she got trapped beneath it.

“God will always make a way out where there is no way.” says Lancaster. “On the side of my face was his testicles and I couldn’t do anything with my arms so I’m not gonna lie, I bit them!”

Lancaster and her husband took pictures with the camel just moments before the fateful encounter.

“If I had to do it over, even though I’m hurt and facing surgeries, I would do it again.” says Lancaster.

