Hundreds gather in Louisiana, march against police brutality

Protesters gather at Jackson Square and Washington Artillery Park in solidarity with Minnesota demonstrators after the death of George Floyd, in New Orleans, Friday, June 5, 2020. Thousands of people listened to speakers then went to the Mississippi River. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hundreds of people marched Saturday through New Orleans’ City Park as part of a continuing movement of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in America.

With chants of “No Justice, No Peace,” The Advocate reports the crowd marched as others have across the nation, leaving the park in the early afternoon under gray skies and light drizzle.

Saturday’s rally came a day after thousands gathered around Jackson Square in the French Quarter for an hours-long protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and others at the hands of police.

