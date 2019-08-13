House moving truck in Louisiana hits live wires; Home becomes engulfed in flames

UPDATE: A grass fire Monday afternoon in Scott quickly spread to a house moving truck and the home it was moving.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said when firefighters arrived on Old Spanish Trail they found the moving truck and roof area of the home it was carrying engulfed in flames, with live power lines arcing on the metal roof of the home.

Sonnier said firefighters were able to extinguish the truck fire quickly; however, power lines above the home contained an estimated 69,000 volts, forcing firefighters to wait until the local power company was able to arrive and disconnect the power before continuing to battle and extinguish the blaze.

An investigation has revealed that the driver attempted to navigate around a tree when the home’s metal roof made contact with power lines, Sonnier said.

The electrical contact caused the tires on the truck to ignite, spreading to the truck and eventually the home, he said.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL: A truck carrying an oversized load through Scott ripped down live power lines that fell on top of a house, causing it to burst into flames.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Old Spanish Trail.

No other details have been released.

The power was shut off in parts of the community while crews worked to contain the blaze.

Entergy says approximately 37 homes were affected by this outage.