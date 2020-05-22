House GOP largely backing Louisiana governor’s budget plan

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget adviser, answers questions about the budget on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The House Appropriations Committee advanced a package of bills to close a $1 billion state budget gap, largely in line with plans recommended by Gov. John Bel Edwards. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House Republican leaders have started advancing a budget plan that largely mirrors Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposal.

The spending plans use federal coronavirus aid to close a $1 billion gap caused by the pandemic without deeply slashing state services.

The House Appropriations Committee rewrote the package of budget measures to account for the state tax and fee dollars lost because of the virus outbreak.

The bills would rebalance this year’s budget without cuts and would craft spending plans for the new year that starts July 1 with only modest reductions.

The committee sent those to the full House for debate without objection.

