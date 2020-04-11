‘Hope’ the giraffe born in New Orleans amid pandemic

This Monday, April 6, 2020 photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute shows Hope, a baby giraffe and her mother Sue Ellen at Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans. The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans welcomed a new resident, a baby giraffe named Hope. Sue Ellen, a middle-aged giraffe at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center, gave birth Monday, April 6, 2020 according to a news release. (Jonathan Vogel/Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans has welcomed a baby giraffe named Hope.

The Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center announced the birth Friday.

Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman said Hope was the perfect name for the calf, especially as New Orleans has been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Located on 1,200 acres of land west of downtown New Orleans, the center is home to 13 giraffes, eight of which were born at the center.

The Institute has been forced to close its facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility is asking federal officials to provide funding for larger nonprofits like zoos and aquariums.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.