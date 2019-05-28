Heartbeat Bill scheduled for vote on Louisiana House floor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (5/28/19) The proposed legislation would ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat in the womb, which is usually at around six weeks.

The senate voted in favor the bill back in April. It’s received bipartisan support from the Louisiana legislature.

It will only become law if the Mississippi abortion bill is upheld in the higher courts.

Author of the bill, Senator John Milkovich (D-Shreveport) says this is a chance for change in the state.\

“Louisianans, we’re different in many ways. We hear time and again we’re at the bottom of many rankings. As Louisianans, we want to be about God and family first. Louisianans are pro-life. This is a strong pro-life state. We have just received the prayer, support, encouragement of people all over our great state in taking this battle to the abortion cartel and fighting for the lives of the unborn,” Milkovich says.

There is no set time for the vote. If it passes the house, Governor John Bel Edwards will likely sign the bill.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.