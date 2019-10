CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents and guardians of students at S.J. Welsh Middle School that a gun was confiscated from a student at the school Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

The School Board says that the incident was handled quickly by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office school safety officer with assistance from the school administration.

All students, faculty, and staff at the school are safe.