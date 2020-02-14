Groups challenge Louisiana permits for plastics plant

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Groups that want to keep a Taiwanese company’s plastics complex out of south Louisiana have gone to court to challenge state permits.

The groups include those that went to federal court last month to challenge permits from the Army Corps of Engineers.

The lawsuit filed Friday says air quality permits violate state law, regulations the state Constitution and the federal Clean Air Act.

The suit says area residents asked the state agency to deny the permits, filling a public hearing room and sending more than 15,000 written comments, but the department made only minor changes, essentially granting what the company proposed.

The company declined to comment.

