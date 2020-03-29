Governor John Bel Edwards announces member of his staff has died from coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has just announced that a member of his staff has died following complications from COVID-19.

“On behalf of the First Lady of LA and my entire administration, it is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our dear April, who succumbed to complications from COVID-19.” the Governor said.

He continued: “She brightened everyone’s day with her smile and was an inspiration to everyone who met her.”

Edwards said “April” was the chair of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council and a member of his staff.

