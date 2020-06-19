Governor Edwards warns of concerning spike in virus cases

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Louisiana residents to “do a real gut check” about whether they are taking enough personal precautions to lessen their coronavirus risk.

The state is showing a worrying rise in cases over the last week.

More than 4,200 new cases of the COVID-19 disease have been confirmed in Louisiana since June 10.

That comes as more businesses have reopened and restrictions on activities have loosened.

State officials say increased testing capacity doesn’t explain the entire number, and only 9% of the cases came from enclosed group settings, like nursing homes.

The Acadiana, Lake Charles and central Louisiana regions are seeing rises in hospitalizations.

