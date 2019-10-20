Governor Edwards to Visit Monroe Monday

MONROE, La. (PRESS RELEASE) – (10/20/19) Tomorrow, Oct. 21, Gov. Edwards will speak to voters at the Gardens at Georgia Tucker in Monroe.



At 1:00 p.m., Gov. Edwards will greet supporters at the event and deliver remarks about the historic Georgia Tucker building, the tax credits that have enabled its restoration, and Louisiana’s growing economy.

The event will be held at The Gardens at Georgia Tucker in Monroe, La. at 405 Stubbs Avenue Monroe, LA 71201.

