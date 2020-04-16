Governor Edwards taking cautious approach to re-opening

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amid hopeful signs in Louisiana’s struggle against the new coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards is looking at when, and how, efforts to stop the spread can be altered to ease devastating effects on the state’s economy.

Edwards was expected to touch on the subject during a Thursday morning news conference and, later, in an online “town hall” on theadvocate.com and nola.com.

On Wednesday in Baton Rouge, he emphasized caution.

He said the state has done a “Herculean job” in stemming the spread.

