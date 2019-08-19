Governor Edwards, Senators Cassidy and Kennedy each issue statements on former Governor Blanco’s passing

(KLFY) – (8/19/19) Officials across Louisiana are issuing personal statements on the death of former Governor Kathleen Blanco, including Governor John Bel Edwards and Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy.

Here are there statements:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has passed, after courageously battling cancer, Governor John Bel Edwards said.



Serving as this state’s first female governor, Kathleen was a trailblazer and broke many barriers, leading the way for others to follow. She stands among the giants who have helped shaped Louisiana’s history. Kathleen loved this state and our people and was a shining example of what can be accomplished by hard work and determination.



She led Louisiana through one of our darkest hours, when hurricanes and the failure of the federal levee system devastated much of our state. I hope history will remember Governor Blanco as a tireless advocate for Louisiana, who fought fiercely for our state to rebuild following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.



Louisianans owe a debt of gratitude to Governor Blanco, who always put the people of our state first, fighting to improve the quality of life for our families and children, championing better educational opportunities for all students at every level and building a stronger Louisiana. In 2004, she said: “I feel that call to lift up the less fortunate, the call to improve our communities and our state. It drives me to serve Louisiana as governor.”

Donna and I hope you will join your prayers to ours for her husband Raymond “Coach” and their family and friends. May God bless them all during this difficult time.”

Cassidy’s statement reads as follows:

“Governor Blanco conducted herself with class and grace. She loved and served Louisiana. She will be missed. Condolences to Coach and her children.”

Kennedy’s statement reads as follows:

“Becky and I are deeply saddened by Gov. Blanco’s passing and extend our condolences to Coach and their children as well as to Kathleen’s mother. Kathleen was a dedicated public servant and a loving mother, daughter and wife. She led a remarkable life but wasn’t immune to tragedy. She handled those tragedies with tremendous courage and unwavering faith. True faith makes you fearless, and that faith was Kathleen’s solace and strength. Louisiana has suffered a tremendous loss with her passing.”

The flags in front of the LA Governor’s Mansion were lowered to half staff Sunday afternoon to honor Former Gov Kathleen Blanco.