Gov. Edwards Urges Everyone to Prepare for Tropical Storm Beta

Baton Rouge — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urge everyone to prepare for heavy rainfall and the threat of storm surge and flooding in certain regions of the state due to Tropical Storm Beta. Many homeowners and business owners in the potential impact areas are already dealing with recovery from Hurricane Laura. Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Cameron Parish.

“We understand the threat of severe weather is even more of a risk in some areas at this time,” said Gov. Edwards. “We have started communication with our local partners as the storm approaches the state. GOHSEP’s Crisis Action Team remains activated to process any resources for local support. We encourage everyone to stay informed about the changing conditions and forecast. Follow the directions of your local officials to help you make safe decisions for you, your family and your business. We strongly urge everyone to check your supplies and review www.getagameplan.org for preparedness information.”

During this event, the National Weather Service indicates the state could be impacted by tidal surge, flooding and there is a slight risk of tornadic activity. Water is already crossing some coastal routes. Please remember of avoid driving on flooded roadways.

If you have placed debris from Hurricane Laura along roadways for pickup, please make sure it is not blocking drainage systems while the threat of Beta exists.

As a reminder, a list of hurricane supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website. Here are some examples of what you and your family may need in the event you must evacuate or shelter in place: