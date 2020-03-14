Gov. Edwards to hold press conference on coronavirus after meeting with Louisiana’s United Command Group

BATON ROUGE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. today to provide an update on the state’s response after he meets with the state’s Unified Command Group (UCG) as Louisiana continues to respond to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Edwards will meet with the UCG at 10 a.m.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

