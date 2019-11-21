Gov. Edwards thanks supporters, sets agenda in first news conference since re-election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (11/21/19) Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state’s Office of Motor Vehicles will remain closed through Monday as the department continues to recover from Monday’s ransomware attack.

Edwards made the announcement during his first news conference at the Governor’s Mansion since his re-election on Saturday.

While he apologized for the inconvenience of the OMV closures, Gov. Edwards noted that only 250 of about 5,000 services across the state were affected and that preventive measures kept the impact from being worse.

“The ransomware attack was largely unsuccessful in that we did not lose any data and we did not pay any ransom.”

Edwards started off the news conference by thanking his supporters and said he “will work hard every single day to move Louisiana forward” in his second term.

Edwards also noted that he has said over the past several weeks that “there will come a time when the campaign season will be over, and it will be time to get back governing. That time is now and that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

As part of that, Edwards said that he has re-established communications with President Donald Trump, referring to the call Trump made Monday to congratulate him on his win.

Edwards defeated Rispone 51 to 49 percent in Saturday’s election. Trump held rallies in Bossier City and Monroe the last two weeks of the campaign in support of Rispone and held another rally in Lake Charles in October in hopes of preventing the Democratic governor from winning a second term.

Edwards also said he has also reached out to legislators and looks forward to meeting with more over the next month or so.

