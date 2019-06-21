Gov. Edwards launches task force to protect Louisianans with pre-existing conditions

BATON ROUGE (La. Gov. Office) – (6/21/19) Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the Protecting Health Coverage in Louisiana Task Force will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, July 17 at the Louisiana State Capitol.

“Protecting health coverage for Louisianans is a top concern of mine,” said Gov. Edwards. “It is imperative that we thoroughly evaluate what we can do to protect health coverage for people with preexisting conditions along with those receiving care through Medicaid Expansion, in the event the Attorney General’s lawsuit to invalidate the Affordable Care Act is successful.”

The Governor also announced the following members of the Task Force:

Tiffany Netters, Executive Director of 504HealthNet (At-large appointee representing a consumer health group)

Lance Barbour, Louisiana Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society Action Network (At-large appointee representing a consumer health group)

Korey Harvey, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (At-large appointee representing the insurance industry)

Jeff Drozda, CEO at the Louisiana Association of Health Plans (At-large appointee representing the insurance industry)

Stephen Barnes, PhD, Incoming Director, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center, University of Louisiana at Lafayette (At-large appointee with expertise in economics)

Sen. Regina Barrow (Senate Health & Welfare Committee designee)

Rep. Joe Stagni (House Health & Welfare designee)

Matthew Block, Governor’s Executive Counsel (Governor’s designee)

Jeanie Donovan, Policy Director at Louisiana Department of Health (Secretary of Health’s designee)

Frank Opelka, Deputy Commissioner of Health, Life, & Annuity at Louisiana Department of Insurance (Commissioner of Insurance’s designee)

Jeff Landry, Attorney General or designee

