Gov. Edwards Issues Statement as Louisiana Surpasses One Million COVID-19 Tests

BATON ROUGE — According to the LDH and Office of the Governor, Louisiana surpassed one million COVID-19 tests as part of a push to use testing and contact tracing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The state of Louisiana currently has 84,131 confirmed cases and 3,351 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

If you’re needing information about COVID-19 testing, you can call 211 or visit DoINeedACOVID19test.com.

Governor Edwards made a statement today regarding the state’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 that can be read below:

“Today, Louisiana surpassed a major testing milestone having now conducted more than one million COVID-19 tests since March. We are a small state and this level of testing would not be possible without federal partners, state agencies and local governments working together with our health care providers. While we know there are still issues related to the availability of testing supplies and some reports of test results being backlogged, I am hopeful that our continued push to test as many Louisianans as we can will result in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our state. We have lost too many Louisianans to this illness already, and we cannot and will not let our health care system become overwhelmed.” “I am proud not only of the people who work day in and day out to bring testing to our people, from our frontline health care heroes to members of our Louisiana National Guard and staff of the Office of Public Health, but also of the many Louisianans who took the step to get a test. We have already surpassed our testing goal from July and have the second highest testing rate of all states since the start of the crisis.” “I encourage all Louisianans to continue to wear their masks when they are in public, maintain at least six feet of distance from people who are not in their household, stay home when they are sick and wash their hands frequently. If we put in the work together, we can beat COVID-19 in our state. I am praying for us all.” Governor Edwards

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.