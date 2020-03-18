Gov. Edwards holding news conference on the coronavirus at GOHSEP

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is seeking the publics help to identify a suspect and, “have a word,” after someone was caught on video trying to steal a convenience store ATM in Denham Springs, La.

On March 12 officers received a report of a burglary at a convenience store in the 30000 block of Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, La. The suspect attempted to steal the ATM machine near the entrance of the store.