Gov. Edwards creates task force to respond to climate change

BATON ROUGE, La. (The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is planning an expansion of coastal restoration and flood protection efforts that will target greenhouse gas emissions by Louisiana industry as a way to reduce future sea level rise.
Edwards announced the plans Thursday.
The Democratic governor says he’s forming a new Climate Initiatives Task Force that will come up with “next steps” for the state to take.
But Edwards offered few specifics about how aggressive a line he would take towards reducing emissions.
He praised Louisiana’s energy industry and stressed that the carbon reduction efforts would be as industry-friendly as possible.
