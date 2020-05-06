Coronavirus Information

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing set for 3:30 p.m.

State News
BATON ROUGE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another briefing Wednesday on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

The briefing is set for 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday briefing is set to be about the state’s response to COVID-19 as well as the multiple parishes who have stated they plan to defy the governor’s stay-at-home order.

As of 3:00 p.m. today, the Louisiana Department of Health have not the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard.

The LDH made a statement regarding a delay for the update but did not give an explanation as to why the delay has occurred.

