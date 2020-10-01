Baton Rouge — Gov. Edwards and Haas Automation Inc. have announced a partnership for Louisiana, the first in the U.S., to install Haas 5-axis machining centers at every community and technical college throughout the state of Louisiana.

According to Haas, the Universal Machining Centers will enable the automated production of pars on five vertical, horizontal, and rotational axes at the same time.

CNC, or computer numerical control, automation is a highly sought after skill which allows a trained operator to over see automation production according to advanced manufacturing companies.

Louisiana Economic Development and the Louisiana Community and Technical College say this is the primary reason they’ve created the partnership.

Louisiana wants to be known as a global leader in manufacturing and that is why we are investing in the highest-quality manufacturing equipment on our LCTCS campuses to ensure our future workforce is an outstandingly well-prepared workforce. We are proud to team with Haas to create this first-in-the-nation partnership. Gov. Edwards

“Nobody is faster at adapting new technologies and the tools needed to recruit and train a skilled workforce in today’s highly competitive market,” says Editor in Chief of Business Facilities, Jack Rogers.

This partnership is really unprecedented. LED FastStart is stepping up to not only provide industry-leading 5-axis machining centers, they’re covering the costs for all necessary tooling, workholding and rigging – making this a turnkey solution for each school. We’re also excited that the Gene Haas Foundation is jumping on-board by providing scholarships for teachers and students to get this program off the ground. Director of Education Toni Neary at the Lafayette-based Haas Factory Outlet

LED FastStart says they target a wide spectrum of manufacturers by help people learn to build their machining skills.

Keeping Louisiana’s community and technical colleges equipped with the latest technology allows us to train individuals for advanced manufacturing jobs. A highly skilled workforce positions our state as both an attractive location for industry and a training leader. Through our partnership with Haas, we are now the first state in the U.S. to provide all-in-one, 5-axis CNC machining training centers at every one of our community and technical colleges. There is great demand for these high-wage skill sets in aerospace, automotive and other manufacturing settings. This win-win partnership clearly demonstrates why LED FastStart ranks No. 1 among all state workforce training programs. Executive Director Paul Helton of LED FastStart

Below are all of the schools which will receive Haas UMC-500 equipment and training packages:

Baton Rouge Community College

Bossier Parish Community College

Central Louisiana Technical Community College

Delgado Community College

Fletcher Technical Community College

Louisiana Delta Community College

Northshore Technical Community College

Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College

Nunez Community Colege

River Parishes Community College

South Louisiana Community College – Young Memorial Campus

SOWELA Technical Community College

LED FastStart has been a tremendous partner for Louisiana’s community and technical colleges for many years and this strategic investment in our schools and our people is yet another example of their commitment to talent and workforce development. Advanced manufacturing remains an in-demand and high-wage profession. Providing 12 new 5-Axis Universal Machining Centers to our colleges is a game-changer for our instructors, students and industry partners. Training on the latest state-of-the-art equipment will give students a competitive advantage entering the workforce. We are grateful to LED FastStart and the Gene Haas Foundation for their generosity. LCTCS President Monty Sullivan

According to Scott Myre, the president of Haas Factory Outlet and Trident Southeast LLC, the Haas UMC-500 requires little more floorspace than earlier-generation machining centers and has a base price beginning just under $125,000.