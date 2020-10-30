Gov. Edwards Announces Appointment of Captain Lamar A. Davis as the Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Services and Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards announced the appointment of the new Louisiana State Police Superintendent Today.

Captain Lamar A. Davis is the new Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Services and the Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police.

Davis is replacing Col. Kevin Reeves who is retiring after 30 years of service with the Louisiana State Police.

Below is a statement from Gov. Edwards and Captain Davis.

Capt. Davis has led an exemplary career in law enforcement and has earned the respect of his colleagues. I am confident that he will continue to lead this agency with the utmost professionalism and highest standards in order to protect the public’s safety. He has accepted this position at a time when our state is facing many challenges including COVID-19, severe weather and the efforts necessary for recovery and rebuilding. I’m grateful that he and his family have agreed to serve the people of our great state, and I look forward to working with him. Governor Edwards

I truly appreciate Governor Edwards for the opportunity presented with this appointment and I am humbled by his confidence. I recognize there are challenges ahead and, rest assured, we will be purposeful moving forward. My administration will be built on trust, externally and internally. I look forward to working daily on behalf of the men and women of the Department of Public Safety and the Louisiana State Police to ensure the safety of the citizens we serve. I am grateful to Colonel Reeves for his over 30 years of service to the Louisiana State Police with the last three and a half as Superintendent and wish he and his family well in retirement. Captain Davis

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, Captain Davis is Baton Rouge native who received his undergraduate degree from Southern University Baton Rouge and masters from Southern University New Orleans.

He served active duty as a member of the U.S. Army and the Louisiana National Army Guard, then joined the Louisiana State Police in 1998.

He has a thorough background in all aspects of law enforcement.

His previous assignments include Highway Patrol, Criminal Intelligence, Gaming Enforcement, Criminal Investigations, Legislation, Research and Policy.

Before he joined the Louisiana State Police, Lamar served as a Department of Public Safety Police Officer, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and as a Louisiana Department of Corrections Officer.