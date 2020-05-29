GOP pushes $300M in virus aid for Louisiana business grants

Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, center, gestures as he speaks to colleagues on the House floor during a long day of bill debate, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are moving ahead with plans to carve out $300 million in federal coronavirus aid to create a small business assistance program.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards had intended to use an $811 million slice of aid from Congress to reimburse local government agencies for their coronavirus expenses.

The House voted 73-25 Thursday for legislation that would divvy up that money differently.

The legislative plan would steer $511 million to municipal government agency expenses and spend $300 million on grants to small businesses damaged by the virus.

The proposal heads to the Senate for review.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.