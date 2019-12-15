Generator for New Orleans drainage pumps explodes, injures two

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – (12/15/19) An explosion at an electrical generating plant that powers New Orleans’ drainage system injured two people and rattled windows in nearby neighborhoods.

The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board says the explosion took place Saturday afternoon at its main water plant on the western edge of the city.

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services says on Twitter that two people were taken to a hospital, while a third person refused treatment.

The power plant generates electricity to drive the massive pumps that drain the Louisiana city when it rains.

Rainwater must be pumped out to prevent flooding.

