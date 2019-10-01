Funeral services happening today for Louisiana man who died after underwater proposal

(WVLA/WGMB) — The funeral mass and burial for Steven Mark Weber, Jr. is happening on Tuesday, October 1.

Weber Jr. died in Tzanzania after proposing to his girlfriend.

Our Lady of Mercy provided the times for today’s services

Weber Funeral Visitation

October 1, 2019 8:00 am – 10:30 am

Weber Funeral Mass

October 1, 2019 10:30 am – 11:30 am

The interment of Steven Weber, Jr. is taking place following the funeral mass, according to Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home.

The obituary for Steven Mark Weber, Jr. can be found below:

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Steven Mark Weber, Jr., age 40, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 19, 2019. Steven was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, family member, and friend. Those who loved and knew Steven lost a beautiful shining light in their life. His piercing eyes and infectious smile will never leave our hearts. Steven is survived by his fiancee Kenesha Antoine, her children Ryann and Kyla, daughter Zoe Weber, parents Steven and Debra Weber,sister Mandy Weber Hoffman and her husband Scott Hoffman, nieces Greta and Ava Hoffman and nephew Henry Hoffman, and maternal grandmother Mary Ann Giacone. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Donald and Barbara Weber, and maternal grandfather Joseph A. Giacone. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Catholic Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Ryan Schewe, Andrew Webb, Jarred Monson, Joey Carbo, Benjamin Hill, Andrew Gardiner, Thomas Weber, and Brandon Haddad. The family of Steven wishes to extend sincere thanks and gratitude for the love and support received during this difficult time.

Source: Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home

Our Lady of Mercy is located at 445 Marquette Ave. and Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home is located at 11817 Jefferson Hwy.