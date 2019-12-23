Free movie tickets given out for holiday blood donors with LifeShare donation centers

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (12/23/19) This Christmas, millions of Americans are expected to head to the movies for one of the biggest box office weeks of the year. While people across the country will pay for their tickets, free movie tickets will be handed out to those in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.

LifeShare Blood Center will be handing out free passes to anyone who donates blood. The movie passes are unrestricted and will never expire.

This time of year the centers see a trickle off in donations according to the Senior Director of Blood Operations with LifeShare, Benjamin Prijatel.

“You’ve got kids out of school, you’ve got last minute holiday shopping you’re doing, people are going out of town or maybe coming in town and so donating blood isn’t on the top of everybody’s mind.”

Prijatel says this week across the ARK-LA-TEX there will be thousands of people in hospitals who may need an immediate blood supply.

“That blood is going to need to be on the shelves and ready to go for when it’s needed so that’s why it’s really important that we get these blood donations ahead of time.”

They will be taking donations in mobile drives as well as their hospitals.

