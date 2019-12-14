Fractured Louisiana House GOP holds closed-door speaker vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (12/14/19) A majority of Republicans in the Louisiana House have voted to back a Livingston Parish lawmaker for the chamber’s top job.

The House Republican delegation announced that Albany lawyer Sherman Mack won a majority of the votes in a closed-door meeting held Friday.

But it’s unclear if that non-binding vote changes the competition for House speaker, with multiple candidates vying for the position.

Attorney General Jeff Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy have called on the House delegation to unite behind whichever candidate had the most support from Republicans in the chamber.

If the 68 GOP members of the 105-member House voted as a bloc, they could determine the speaker without needing input from Democrats.

The formal vote for House speaker takes place on Jan. 13.

