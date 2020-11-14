Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards hospitalized

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has been hospitalized because of breathing problems.
The 93-year-old Edwards was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon.
Edwards biographer Leo Honeycutt says he tested negative for both COVID-19 and pneumonia but doctors decided to keep him for observation.
There was no immediate word on his condition Saturday.
