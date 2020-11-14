Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards hospitalized

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has been hospitalized because of breathing problems.

The 93-year-old Edwards was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon.

Edwards biographer Leo Honeycutt says he tested negative for both COVID-19 and pneumonia but doctors decided to keep him for observation.

There was no immediate word on his condition Saturday.