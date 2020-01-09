Former firefighter receives DUI for attempting to dislodge car from ditch with fire truck

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVLA) – (1/8/20) A drunk driver created a strange scene for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning.

Craig Trippi, Jr., of French Settlement, ran into a ditch in the 23,000 stretch of Highway 22 just after 2 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to find Trippi sitting in the middle of the road with a Honda Civic situated in a nearby ditch.

“Attached to the vehicle was a hose that led to a nearby fire truck,” Sheriff Jason Ard explained.

According to the sheriff, after driving into the ditch Trippi walked back to the fire station where he had once worked to find useful equipment.

“He was able to gain access to equipment, and then hopped in a fire truck, drove it to the scene of the crash, and attempted to use that fire truck to dislodge the vehicle by attaching a fire hose to both.

“This action caused damage to the fire truck and the Civic.”

Trippi was placed in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, with bond set a $3,500.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.