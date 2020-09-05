FEMA: More than 28,000 households approved, urged to spend grants wisely

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — More than 28,000 Louisiana households have been approved for FEMA grants to help them recover from damage caused by Hurricane Laura from Aug. 22-27.

Officials say it is important to remember that the funds are to be used only for certain disaster-related expenses. FEMA may audit survivors to confirm they spent grants for basic home repairs, replacing essential household items or paying for somewhere to stay if they cannot return home.

FEMA sends survivors letters that detail approved uses for grants. These may include:

Repairs to make a home habitable

Rental assistance to temporarily pay for a place to stay

Repair or replacement of a disaster-damaged essential vehicle

Medical care for an injury caused by the disaster

Replacing clothing, occupational tools and educational materials

Moving and storage expenses related to the disaster

Rental assistance grants are provided for temporary housing when a disaster leaves your home uninhabitable or inaccessible.

Disaster grants should not be used for travel, entertainment, regular living expenses or any discretionary expenses not related to the disaster. Survivors should keep receipts for three years to show how they spent FEMA grants.

If grant money is not used as outlined in the letter, you may have to repay FEMA and you could lose eligibility for further federal assistance that could become available.

Survivors in Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn parishes have until Tuesday, Oct. 27 to apply for federal disaster help.

Register for assistance in one of three ways: