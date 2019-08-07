Family of man killed by West Baton Rouge Deputy asking for DOJ investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — The family of a man killed by a West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy and the NAACP are calling for the Department of Justice to look into the case.

The family of Josef Richardson and local NAACP leaders are gathering Wednesday morning on the front steps of the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse to request the DOJ to investigate the use of deadly force against Richardson.

Nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented Travon Martin’s family, will be in attendance.

The press conference begins at 11:00 AM CT.

Richardson was fatally shot in the back of the neck by a West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy at the Budget 7 Motel in Port Allen.