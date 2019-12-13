Ex-Roman Catholic deacon indicted on child rape charge

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – (12/13/19) A former Roman Catholic Church deacon in New Orleans has been indicted on a charge that he raped an altar boy 40 years ago.

The New Orleans district attorney’s office says in a news release that 84-year-old George Brignac was charged by a grand jury Thursday.

He was arrested in September.

Brignac was defrocked as a deacon in 1988 amid allegations of abuse.

He had been acquitted of a separate abuse charge in 1978.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says there is no Louisiana time limit for prosecuting race cases involving children younger than 12.

