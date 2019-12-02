Ex-OLOL Foundation chief to start federal prison term Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — (12/2/19) The former chief fundraiser for the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation will begin his federal prison sentence Monday.

John Paul Funes will report to the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute, Indiana. The medium-security prison is 70 miles west of Indianapolis — and 775 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.

Funes, 50, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison in October. He pleaded guilty to embezzling $796,309 since 2012.

The disgraced former head of the OLOL Foundation paid back the funds he took, in accordance with his guilty plea. He also apologized for taking friends and family to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games on charter flights labeled for hospital patients.

Upon release, Funes will spend two years under court-ordered supervision. He must also pay a $50,000 fine.

