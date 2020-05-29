Ex-mayor convicted in FBI sting released early from prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana mayor convicted in a federal bribery sting has been released early from prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons and an attorney for George Grace Sr. both say the former St. Gabriel mayor was released Wednesday.

His attorney says he’s in a halfway house. Grace had been convicted of racketeering, bribery and fraud charges in 2012.

He was later sentenced to 20 years in prison and was expected to be released in 2029.

The Bureau of Prisons did not say why Grace was moved out of prison.

But, the federal government had been granting early release to some inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

