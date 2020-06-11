Essence to hold a ‘virtual festival’ over 2 weekends

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Like many other festivals canceled for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Essence Festival is moving from New Orleans to the digital plane to give its fans a virtual experience.

In a tweet Wednesday, organizers announced the virtual festival will be held over two weekends, June 25-28 and July 2-5.

The experience will include panel discussions on beauty and finance and evening concerts on Saturday, June 27 and July 4 as well as Sunday celebrations of Gospel on June 28 and July 5.

