Essence Fest moves to 2021 after mayor signals need to shift

FILE – In this July 5, 2019 file photo, Dapper Dan, left, appears at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans. The organizers of Essence Festival said Wednesday, April 15, that they would move their festival to next year after the New Orleans mayor suggested that major spring and summer festivals that had been postponed to later this year should not be held at all in 2020. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amid the spread of the coronavirus, Essence Festival will not hold a festival at all in 2020 and instead is rescheduling to next year.

Organizers announced the news Wednesday.

It comes after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell suggested that major spring and summer festivals that had been postponed to later this year shouldn’t be held at all in 2020.

The statement by Essence Festival was the first indication from a major festival that they would be changing their dates.

Organizers had originally postponed the festival from its July 4th weekend dates to the fall.

The organization said it would honor all tickets sold for the 2020 in 2021 or people could get a refund.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.