Entergy Louisiana sending crews to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian

BATON ROUGE, LA. (WVLA) – (9/4/19) More than 200 Entergy employees and contractors are headed to the East Coast to help with possible Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

Louisiana crews are being assigned to Duke Energy in North Carolina to help with the potential impact of Dorian.

“Helping others in times of need is part of our culture. Just as we seek mutual aid when severe weather hits Louisiana, we are fortunate to be able to help other utilities by sending our crews when needed,” said Melonie Stewart, Louisiana vice president of distribution operations. “Entergy crews are always eager to get on the road and lend a helping hand to other utilities.”

