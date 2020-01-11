Edwards to tour Bossier Parish storm damage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (1/11/20) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards be in Bossier Parish this afternoon to survey the damage caused by the overnight storms.

Local officials report three people in Louisiana have died in today’s severe weather. Our prayers are with their families and everyone in harm’s way. Please stay safe and monitor local media as this severe weather will continue to impact Louisiana for several hours. #lagov #lawx https://t.co/AXzyYb2pYR — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 11, 2020

An elderly couple was found dead early Saturday morning by South Bossier Fire firefighters near their demolished trailer home on the north side of the 400 block of Davis Road, just west of Highway 157.

Edwards will also tour the damage caused to Benton Middle School and is scheduled to hold a briefing at 2:45 p.m.

