Edwards says too few in Louisiana have responded to census

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards makes remarks and answers questions during a news conference about the state’s COVID-19 situation, the effects of tropical storm Cristobal, special session legislative action and recent protests in Louisiana after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and movement toward police reforms Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging more Louisiana residents to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.

He says the state’s participation rate is among the lowest in the nation.

About 56% of Louisiana households have responded to the census online, by mail or by phone so far.

That’s compared to a national rate topping 61%.

Edwards says Louisiana ranks 44th in the nation and last in the Deep South in its participation rate.

Census data determines how many members of Congress a state has and is used to divvy up significant sums of federal dollars that flow to states.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.