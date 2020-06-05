Edwards declares emergency in Louisiana because of Cristobal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal appeared poised to strike Louisiana as early as this weekend.

Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Thursday after striking Mexico’s coast and moved inland.

It was predicted to turn northward into the Gulf of Mexico and head toward Louisiana.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cristobal may regain force once it moves back over the Gulf of Mexico and could reach Louisiana by Sunday.

