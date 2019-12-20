Edwards declares emergency after weather, tornadoes

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at his election night watch party in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (12/20/19) Louisiana is under a state of emergency after an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes swept through the region.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the order Wednesday, after the line of storms associated with a cold front moved across the state Tuesday bringing heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadic activity, with at least one confirmed EF-1 tornado.

One fatality related to the storms was reported in Vernon Parish.

The declaration allows the state to provide additional assistance to the impacted areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.