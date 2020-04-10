Edwards creating task force on virus’s racial disparities

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana will try to combat the racial disparities in coronavirus deaths with a task force aimed at educating at-risk minority communities about the virus’s risks.

The task force also will conduct long-term research about how to address underlying health gaps between blacks and whites in the state.

Data released by the state health department this week showed the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus has disproportionately hit black residents in the state.

African Americans account for one-third of Louisiana’s population but they represent more than 70% of the state’s deaths from COVID-19.

