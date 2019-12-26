Edwards announces AFCO Industries expansion in central La

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks on set before the start of the Louisiana Governor’s runoff debate at Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge, La. At a news conference Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, Edwards announced that Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, the head of the Louisiana National Guard, is retiring after 37 years in the military, including eight years as its top leader during the state’s response to disasters including major floods, hurricanes and cyberattacks on government. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (12/26/19) A company that makes metal weather stripping and other building construction components is expanding its facility in central Louisiana and closing its plant in Alabama.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and AFCO Industries President and CEO Don Fowler said Monday that the company will make a $3.62 million investment to expand its facility in Alexandria.

AFCO will close its plant in Pell City, Alabama and transfer jobs and operations to the Louisiana location. With this project, the company is adding 93,000-square-feet of production and warehouse space to its Alexandria operation.

AFCO’s move will create 16 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $25,250 per year, plus benefits.

